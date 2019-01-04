Who Convinced Drew McIntyre To Return To WWE, Drew On Wanting A WWE Singles Title, More

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel to promote Monday’s WWE RAW in Orlando. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Being excited to join the RAW roster and shake things up, to push his colleagues to prove they were worthy to become Superstars when he returned last April:

“I looked at Raw [last winter] and I saw room for improvement. A lot of people there looked a little complacent, a little bit entitled, not giving their all, the way I used to look. But I worked very hard to take advantage of my opportunities, so I hoped I could come in and set an example.”

Finding his motivation again when he returned to the indies in 2014:

“When I first went back, I guess in the back of my mind I had a chip on my shoulder, but I don’t think that way anymore. Now I just work harder than those around me and hope that everyone else starts doing the same.”

Who convinced him to come back to WWE:

“Triple H convinced me it was time to come home. I’m proud of the different man I became during my time away. I came back as the grown-up version of myself.”

Being eager to win a WWE singles title now:

“Now all I need to do is become the first British heavyweight champion. I’m not shy to say that’s the goal. If it isn’t, why are you even here?”