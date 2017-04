Cool New Gear For Sin Cara (Photo), “Bella Brains” Update, Birthdays

– Below is the latest episode of “Bella Brains” with Daniel Bryan quizzing The Bella Twins:

– Today would have been the 101st birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Lou Thesz. Former WCW star Yuji Nagata turns 49 years old today.

– As seen below, Sin Cara debuted new glow in the dark gear at Sunday’s WWE live event in Fargo: