Cool Video Of John Cena Watching WWE NXT, AJ Styles Currently Out Of Action, WWE “Kitchen SmackDown!”

– Above is the first episode of WWE’s new “Kitchen SmackDown!” cooking show, featuring host Bo Dallas. The premiere features Curtis Axel, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox competing for judges Noelle Foley, NBA star Enes Kanter (Dana’s boyfriend) and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

– It was noted during the opening segment of last night’s WWE live event in Chicago that AJ Styles would not be working the event due to a case of the flu. There’s no word yet on if Styles will work tonight’s live event on Long Island, NY, but he is scheduled to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a Steel Cage match. That same match was booked for last night’s show in Chicago but it was changed to Bryan defeating The Miz and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat cage match.

– Below is a cool shot of John Cena watching the WWE NXT tag team match at last night’s live event in Madison Square Garden. That match saw Matt Riddle, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet defeat NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly).