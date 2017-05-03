Corey Graves Makes Reference To Tom Phillips Instagram Scandal On WWE 205 Live

As noted, the main event of last night’s WWE 205 Live saw Noam Dar defeat Rich Swann before reuniting with on-screen girlfriend Alicia Fox in a post-match segment.

That match also saw announcers Corey Graves and Tom Phillips spar on commentary. After airing a video package on the love triangle between Fox, Dar and Swann, Phillips referred to Dar as a “Euro-trash pervert” and that led to Graves making a reference to the recent social media scandal with Phillips. Graves said:

“It’s not like Dar was sending DMs on Instagram to people that he shouldn’t have been. There’s nothing embarrassing about what he’s done. He simply stole the heart of a beautiful woman from Cedric Alexander, who was neglectful, didn’t show Alicia Fox the attention she truly deserved.”

Tom then commented on how Cedric was a terrible boyfriend to Alicia. Graves took another shot and said, “It’s a lot longer flight than four hours for Dar.”

As noted back in February, a woman shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with the engaged Phillips. Phillips wrote in the screenshot, “I’m in my seat with a massive erection. And a 4 hours flight ahead. I’m going to face fuck the shit out of you.”

You can listen to Graves’ shot at Tom below: