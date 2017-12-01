Corey Graves To Host WWE Network Series, Sting Pranks Fan (Video), Mick Foley Burger

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Sting in a prank segment on a recent episode of Disney’s “Walk the Prank” show:
– WWE Network will premiere a new “Straight to the Source” series with host Corey Graves in December.
– The “Grill Em All” restaurant near Philadelphia has a new burger inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. You can see the creation below:
DUDE you’re gonna LOVE our new Burg Of The Month: Meet the Deranged Easter Bunny aka @RealMickFoley Burg! A meaty creation worthy of a 4 Time World Champ! Walnut Date Bacon Stuffing, Grilled Ham & Pineapple, Cheddar with Worcestershire & Cracked Pepper Gravy all on a 1/2 lb Burg! pic.twitter.com/Ii5hLiZJxf
