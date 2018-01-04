Corey Graves vs. Seth Rollins Video From WWE NXT, Kairi Sane Backstage Photos, WWE Stock

– Below is the latest WWE NXT Way Back Wednesday video, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Corey Graves for the NXT Title from January 2nd, 2013. The match featured appearances by Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose plus commentary by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and NXT General Manager William Regal.

– WWE stock was down 2.04% today, closing at $30.77 per share. Today’s high was $31.50 and the low was $30.61.

– Kairi Sane was among the NXT Superstars backstage for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Orlando. Here she is with Akira Tozawa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan: