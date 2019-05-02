WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has officially “retired” from Mixed Martial Arts. The former UFC Champion reportedly spoke with UFC President Dana White and confirmed that he will no longer be entering the cage.

Dependent on your viewpoint this could either be fantastic or terrible news for WWE’s main event scene. Lesnar is still a top draw attraction, the former ‘Next Big Thing’ has an aura surrounding his character and can still be a box office attraction in the next year or so. Conversely WWE has used Lesnar sparingly and fans have not been happy that a ‘part-timer’ held the Universal Title for a decent length of time.

There’s also another former UFC competitor in WWE…Matt Riddle. The ‘Original Bro’ has made it clear that his intention is to retire Brock Lesnar in WWE. Riddle has been claiming this for the past few years even before heading to WWE and the NXT brand. With the announcement of Brock retiring from fighting Riddle took to Twitter and re-established his want to face Brock Lesnar in the ring. Riddle wrote “rumor has it the beast is coming back to @ WWE and the bro couldn’t be happier! See you at # wrestlemania36 @ BrockLesnar # bro # ob # originalbro # stallion # splx.”

If you have not seen Matt Riddle in NXT then he is nothing short of the real deal. Riddle is a pure athlete with a great look and a cool demeanour that oozes charisma, something that would put him in good stead on the main roster. With Riddle desperately wanting a shot at Lesnar for WrestleMania could WWE pull the trigger and make the match? They absolutely should.

WrestleMania Main Event

For me, Matt Riddle vs Brock Lesnar is a WrestleMania main event, no questions asked. The mainstream attention that could be garnered for such a marquee bout could put Riddle in the public consciousness much like how Lesnar is a top tier name. There’s just over a year until WrestleMania 36 and WWE has more than enough time to bring Riddle up to the main roster and build a program against Lesnar. This would have an element of realism with the two former MMA specialists (although in a ‘real’ fight they would’ve likely been in different weight classes) facing in the ring. Beyond that a win against Brock Lesnar would instantly make Riddle a Superstar, up there with the top names in the business. WWE attempted to give Roman Reigns the opportunity to defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania but the poor reception to both men in the main event of that year was very damaging. If Riddle were to get a shot at Brock then you can sense the crowd being more in favour of the calm and collected barefooted fighter.

