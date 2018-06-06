“Creative Differences” Cause Delay For New WWE Network Podcast On ECW

As noted, this week’s “Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast on the WWE Network will feature a discussion on WWE’s ECW brand. The episode was scheduled to be live in the on-demand section at 8pm EST. Co-host Conrad Thompson tweeted the following video and revealed that the release is being delayed until Friday due to “creative differences” with WWE.

“Hey, what’s up guys? No show today. WWE wanted to edit some stuff, we’ve got creative differences, it ain’t airing,” Thompson said. “I wanted you to hear it directly from us. It’s not because we didn’t tape the show, we did, we’re just not happy with the final product. This is the first time this has happened and rather than just throw something up to have something up, it’s going to air on Friday.

“We’re not re-shooting it, Bruce and I are done, we’re happy with it but we’re not going to change the narrative. I don’t want to white-wash everything that ECW was. So I’m fighting for it. We’re going to get you the best possible product to you this Friday on the WWE Network, with a delay, and our most controversial ‘Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard’ ever. Tune in Friday.”

Prichard’s WWE Network podcast premiered back on April 18th of this year and has been scheduled for a 13-episode run in the first season. His “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast was named Sports Podcast of the Year by Sports Illustrated at their 2017 Sports Media Awards.