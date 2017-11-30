Crowd Welcomes SmackDown Stars To Peru (Video), WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel will be doing a FIFA 18 tournament with various WWE Superstars. He reveals the brackets in this new video:

– No word yet on when WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University as the next set of tapings was not announced after last night’s show. The next NXT TV tapings are scheduled for Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018. The tapings leading up to “Takeover: New Orleans” will take place on Thursday, January 4th, Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd at the former venue where WCW Saturday Night was taped. WWE still plans on Full Sail being the home of NXT in the future but the Atlanta tapings were booked due to logistical & scheduling issues with Full Sail.

– The WWE SmackDown crew arrived in Lima, Peru earlier today for a live event and were met by a huge crowd at the airport. Kofi Kingston and Natalya tweeted the following on the reception: