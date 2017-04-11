Cruiserweight Championship Match Announced For WWE Payback

As noted, Austin Aries won a Fatal 4 Way on last week’s WWE 205 Live episode to earn a second title shot at WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The WrestleMania 33 rematch is now official for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose.

Below is the current Payback card:

WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys may be confirmed later tonight. We will keep you updated on the Payback card.