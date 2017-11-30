Cruiserweights Mark WWE 205 Live Milestone, Next Week’s Total Divas, Chris Jericho

– Below is the latest video from Chris Jericho’s new YouTube channel, featuring musings from the airport. Jericho filmed the quick video as he was headed to Toronto to do media for the second season of his “But I’m Chris Jericho!” series that debuts on December 7th via CBC Digital.

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

“The Bella Rush: Lana hosts a Bulgarian Name’s Day party for Rusev in Nashville but isn’t ready to give him what he really wants as a present; Nattie buys her parents a house, but soon realizes they are the tenants from hell.”

– As noted, this week marks one year since the launch of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network. Below are comments from WWE producer Adam Pearce, Mustafa Ali, Kalisto and Tony Nese:

Happy 1st Birthday to the crew that brings @WWE205Live to life every week! Proud to work with you all! 🍰🎂🎁 #205Live — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 29, 2017

It's been one year since the first episode of @WWE205Live. Great things take time, and we are building this from the ground up. Sure, there's some obstacles and doubters, but we got way more talent and supporters. We will build this to the sky. Watch. pic.twitter.com/BkCIcfFfAs — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) November 29, 2017