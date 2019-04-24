As we have recently reported, WWE Superstar Aleister Black has been moved back to Smackdown Live. The former NXT Champion had been moved to the RAW brand but the decision was quietly reversed. WWE had originally planned to have Andrade and Zelina Vega over on RAW, but reports have stated that many were unhappy with WWE splitting up the couple of Charlotte Flair and Andrade. Flair is currently on the Smackdown Live brand feuding with Becky Lynch. As part of Andrade and Vega moving back Aleister Black has also returned to Tuesday nights as Vega is his real-life spouse.

Black appeared in a cryptic promo on Smackdown Live, asking fans if they “really know Aleister Black?” Aleister stated “you know who I am, Aleister Black. But do you know what I am? Because the name and the persona are not the same thing, nor should the aesthetic of the persona invoke any judgmental reactions. But it does, doesn’t it? And these last remaining seconds, I can’t even begin to explain the complexity of my tragic caricature.” Black elaborated further, saying “but as all good things, give it time and I’m sure that the world that you grew up in will have me condemned.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription