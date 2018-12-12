Cryptic Tweet From WWE Superstar, WWE Tryouts Update, “Tremendous” Match At WWE Tapings, Naomi vs. Mandy Rose

– WWE previously announced Naomi vs. Mandy Rose for this week’s SmackDown episode in Las Vegas but that match did not happen. Above is video of SmackDown General Manager Paige talking to Mike Rome about why the match didn’t take place. Paige blames it on The Miz, who booked the tag team match with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon against enhancement talents The Vegas Boys. The storyline was that Miz organized the match without asking Shane or Paige. It sounds like Rose vs. Naomi will take place next Tuesday night.

“Well, The Miz is actually what happened. He’s making matches that I didn’t even know was gonna happen. So obviously the ladies couldn’t be a part of it. But what I do know is, is that Mandy and Naomi is not over. See ya next week,” Paige said.

– WWE taped the following matches on Tuesday in Las Vegas to air on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik in a non-title match, said to be “tremendous”

– The next round of WWE Performance Center tryouts have been confirmed for this week in Orlando, according to PWInsider. The following names have been confirmed for the tryouts. We will have more details from the camp later this week.

* Northeast indie wrestler Penelope Ford, 26 – Worked the All In pay-per-view earlier this year and challenged NWA Women’s Champion Jazz at the NWA 70 event

* Former MMA fighter Eric Spicely, 32 – Competed in the UFC Middleweight division, has trained for pro wrestling and worked indies in the Northeast

* NPCC Bodybuilder Courtney Lemmings, 22 – Former high school volleyball player who has done modeling and acting

* Former University of Maryland football player Tehuti Miles, 28 – previously participated in WWE tryouts at the Performance Center

– Mojo Rawley continues to tweet cryptic tweets, fueling speculation on his WWE status. Mojo, who wrestled Tyler Breeze at Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings, took to Twitter during RAW and wrote, “They cast you into darkness….unaware of what it will do to you. Unaware of how it will transform you. What happens is not what they will expect. It will not be what you expect.”

