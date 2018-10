KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, EVIL, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito are the first New Japan Pro Wrestling stars announced for the Global Wars tour next month.

Below are the dates:

Nov 7 – Lewiston, ME – Androscoggin Bank Colisee

Nov 8 – Lowell, MA – Memorial Auditorium

Nov 9 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

Nov 11 – Toronto, ON – Mattamy Athletic Centre

The events will air live on Honor Club.