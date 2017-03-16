Current Plans For WrestleMania 34 Main Event, Brock Lesnar Wrestling More, Roman Reigns

We’re just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 33 in Orlando but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE officials already have a match planned for the main event of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans – Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title.

Reigns is scheduled to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 while Lesnar is challenging WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg but plans for next year do not mean Reigns is going over Taker or that Lesnar will hold the title for a full year, the Observer notes.

WWE has tried to make Reigns the top babyface for a few years now but the goal is still very much to make Reigns the “next John Cena” of the company. They are once again looking at building Reigns up for a whole year for a coronation at WrestleMania 34 and the idea between now and then is for Reigns to replace Cena as the new face of the company, not just when he wins the title.

Regarding Lesnar, the current plan is for him to work more dates in what will be the final year of his three-year deal. It’s believed Lesnar will never work a full-time schedule but he will work more shows over the next year, live events and TV tapings.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter