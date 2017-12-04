Curt Hawkins Knocks Heath Slater’s Stunner, WWE NXT – Network Update, Tonight’s RAW

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE RAW in this new video. As noted, matches confirmed for tonight include Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar with the titles on the line, Paige vs. Sasha Banks plus a Cruiserweights Fatal 4 Way with Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali with the winner facing Rich Swann next week to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

– We noted before that all WWE NXT episodes from previous years are now available for viewing on the WWE Network. WWE announced the following update today:

Just added to WWE Network: NXT’s Rookies and Pros 2010-12

More than 100 new episodes of NXT’s competition era are now available on demand on WWE Network. See the very first WWE television appearances of some of today’s biggest Superstars, as “Rookies” like Daniel Bryan, Naomi, Fandango, Titus O’Neil, Bray Wyatt, and more try to make a good impression on their “Pros,” such as Chris Jericho, The Miz, Alicia Fox and R-Truth. Watch more than 90 hours of the very first incarnation of NXT spanning 2010-12.

Now you can relive every episode of NXT on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Curt Hawkins took a shot at Heath Slater’s stunner this weekend following the WWE live event in Anaheim. That event saw Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews defeat Hawkins, Dash Wilder and Curtis Axel in six-man action. Slater responded to the diss, as seen below in their Twitter exchange:

I learned this weekend that @HeathSlaterOMRB has an absolutely miserable Stone Cold Stunner.

Rotten. #WWEAnaheim — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) December 4, 2017