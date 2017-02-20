Curt Hawkins On Which WWE Star Hid Backstage To Avoid Work, Being Fired

During a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast, WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins spoke about his past firing from WWE, JTG hiding backstage in the past to avoid working and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On JTG hiding backstage to avoid working in the past in WWE:

“We used to bust balls, like, JTG would literally hide in the locker room and just not want to… for him to be there and get his $500.00 for the day to do nothing and eat catering, and hide in the locker room is perfectly fine to him. I understand it and I don’t.” Hawkins continued, “people get checked out, I think. And I refuse to ever be checked out. It’s like, you could give me the worst situation, but as long as it’s a match or something or anything on television, I’d do anything. If you tell me I’m on the show, I’m going to go out there and do whatever you tell me to the best of my abilities. I would never not want to participate.”

On not being bitter about WWE firing him in the past:

“WWE fired me. I was there for eight years; I was on television; everyone knows who Curt Hawkins is; like, I’m able to provide for my wife and soon-to-be kid because of this, and like, go out on the indies, bust my butt, and make a name for myself in a-whole-nother way and that’s like a privilege. And I feel like bitterness against the WWE was pointless.” Hawkins said, “I wear my heart on my sleeve, so I can’t say that I deal with it well or not because it’s so grueling. The highs are high and the lows are freaking low, but it’s only because you care so much.” “It was one of the best things that ever happened to me. It was a blessing in disguise. That and I was being paid to sit home and not participate and that really hurt my feelings. I was, like, borderline depressed about it.” Hawkins admitted, “I didn’t go to WrestleMania 30 and I was on the roster. They were like, ‘oh no, you’re not needed.’ I’m like, ‘wooo, that’s bad.’ And that was like the dying days and I was like, ‘that hurts.’ That hurts your feelings.”

Check out the complete interview at Stitcher.com.