Curt Hawkins Talks 200th Loss In Streak Storyline, Working At His Wrestling School, More

Curt Hawkins recently spoke with ESPN about the storyline of his WWE streak, which now sits at 200 straight losses. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

His 200nd loss to indie talent “James Harden” and the beatdown from Baron Corbin at Monday’s RAW in Houston:

“It was a very cool moment. Throughout my career, any time I’ve been a part of a big reaction like that, when you watch it back it’s crazy. It almost doesn’t even do it justice. When you’re there live, it’s way different than when you watch it on television. To me, it was even more deafening. It’s pretty cool, unexpected. I knew it would be an interesting segment for everyone to be a part of, but I think it exceeded expectations.”

Embracing the streak storyline:

“I really have embraced it. I think that’s what’s made it work the way it has. [At] Live Events, we have a little more creative freedom and I do some more fun things. I’ve done a lot of fun things, just laying down on my back to sucker guys in for things, and moments like that that I feel like the crowd can get into and I get into and it winds up being a lot of fun. The bottom line is that the streak lets fans care about me winning or losing, whereas before when I was just Curt Hawkins and there was no streak, they didn’t care as much. Now I feel like when I’m out there people genuinely care if I win or lose or not, you know?”

His Create A Pro wrestling school:

“Once a week, I still coach at Create A Pro wrestling, which is a school I co-own and operate with Pat Buck. It’s been going over four years now. It really has gone [by] in a blink of an eye. We’ve produced some people that I’m really proud of, and there’s a great tight-knit community there. If someone doesn’t have the right attitude, we don’t want to just take their money. We’ll tell them, ‘Hey, this place isn’t for you. Maybe go train elsewhere.’ There’s people there that work really hard and I appreciate it. It’s cool to see someone come in from just a kid who’s maybe a fan and doesn’t really know much, and turn into a pretty polished pro wrestler.”

“I’m just so grateful that we went ahead and started it. The benefits aren’t necessarily financial, but just kind of feel-good stuff, you know? I’m real proud of it.”

Being fully committed to giving fans his best each time he’s out there:

“I really model my style after guys like Chris Candido or Eddie Guerrero — guys that I watched growing up that I truly believed were going to have a great match with anybody. Little, big, small, ground-based, high flying, just adapt to any situation and make it work for the best, and that’s what I try for. I think that any knowledgeable wrestling fan knows that just because I’m losing matches doesn’t mean I’m a bad wrestler. I’m still going out there every night trying to steal the show in any way I can, have the best match, the most entertaining match, a match that they’re at least going to remember when you leave the building.”