CZW Champion Injured and Stripped of Title

MJF has been stripped of the CZW World Championship due to injury.
A new champion will be crowned at Cage of Death on December 9th. Mance Warner will face Rickey Shane Page with the winner becoming the new champion.
BREAKING: #CZW has come to terms with @The_MJF 's legal team led by @SilverIntuition
As of November 25th MJF has been stripped of the CZW World Championship due to injury. A new champion will be crowned INSIDE #CageOfDeath on Sunday December 9th #CODXXhttps://t.co/btDWJVsGxA
— DEC 9 CAGE OF DEATH XX! (@combatzone) November 28, 2018
A new #CZW World Champion will be crowned when @RickeyShanePage meets @ManceWarner INSIDE the #CageOfDeath
Two men enter. One mans leaves champion.#RSP #Mancer #CageOfDeathXX #COD20 #CODXX pic.twitter.com/4anhgMugFV
— DEC 9 CAGE OF DEATH XX! (@combatzone) November 28, 2018