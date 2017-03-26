Dalton Castle On What “Shocks Him” About Wrestling Fans’ Reactions To Him

Dalton Castle recently spoke with the folks at ESPN for a featured piece. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On finding his identity in the pro wrestling business: “I think it’s a big challenge for anybody to find something that is signature, but so far away from something anybody else has done. I struggled for years to find my identity, and it didn’t happen overnight. I didn’t know the look I wanted right away. I kinda had an idea, and it [didn’t happen] until I fully committed to one thing. Then I learned I could add another element, and then I could add boys and dress them a certain way, or I knew how to walk, present myself and carry myself in the ring.”

On dealing with nerves in front of wrestling fans: “It’s a mixture of emotions. There’s nerves that I’ll never lose. I think because I love this so much, and care so much about what I’m doing and want everything to go well, I will never assume that when I walk through the curtain the people are going to react the way I want. Then I come through and they react greater than I could ever imagine, almost every time, which is … I’m still shocked by that. It’s a bit of relief, kind of comes over me and now it’s like, ‘Oh, thank God. Thank God they still like me.’ But I’m always mentally preparing myself that one of these days they’re just going to be sick of my s—. It’s just gonna be nothing when I walk out, and then I’m gonna have to go back to the drawing board.”

Check out the complete Dalton Castle interview at ESPN.com.