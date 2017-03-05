Dana Brooke Performs At Arnold Classic (Video), Undertaker Goes Shooting (Photo), Fastlane Note

– Dana Brooke competed in the fitness category at the 2017 Arnold Classic this weekend. Her routine can be seen in the video above, and according to FlexOnline.com the judges put her in 14th (last) place.

– The Undertaker and Michelle McCool recently went hog hunting via helicopter in Temple, Texas. McCool shared the below photo of the couple posing with their rifles before getting to the chopper:

Had to eradicate some hogs…..from a helicopter!The land/farm damage they do is NOT cool! @gandtoutfitters is a class act!!! LOVED every minute of it!!! ❤️ A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

– Remember to join us tonight for live play-by-play coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017, with the Kickoff show starting at 7 PM ET. It airs live tonight (Sunday, March 5th) from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI, and is WWE’s third annual Fastlane-branded event.