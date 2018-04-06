Dana Brooke’s WrestleMania Role, Natalya On Using The Surfboard, Peter Maivia

– Below is full video from Cathy Kelley’s live WWE Now interview with Braun Strowman in New Orleans yesterday.

Cathy reveals that Dana Brooke has been added to the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. The updated listing for the match looks like this: Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya, Lana, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Carmella.

– Today would have been the 81st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer “High Chief” Peter Maivia, grandfather to The Rock.

– Natalya tweeted the following on why she uses the surfboard submission – to pay tribute to her uncle, WWE Legend “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.