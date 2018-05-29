Dance-Off Added To SmackDown, Samoa Joe On Daniel Bryan, RAW Social Media Stats

– Due to a recent back & forth on Twitter, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature Lana vs. Naomi in a Dance Off. Dasha Fuentes hypes the match in the new video below:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Lucifer and The Bachelorette. RAW had 328,000 total interactions this week – 108,000 on Facebook and 220,000 on Twitter. Nielsen is no longer collecting Instagram data. This is down from last week’s RAW, which drew a total of 390,000 interactions – 137,000 Facebook interactions and 253,000 Twitter interactions.

– As noted, tonight’s SmackDown will also feature Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe in the final men’s Money In the Bank qualifying match. Joe tweeted the following on the match: