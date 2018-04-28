Daniel Bryan Breaks Record At GRR, AJ Styles Isn’t Happy About Count Out (Video), The Bar

– As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia ended in a double count out. Below is post-match video of an angry Styles, who says his emotions did get the best of him but he”s not ashamed of that and would do it again. AJ says Nakamura needs to be taught a lesson and he’s going to be the one to do it. AJ adds that he knew he would retain the title but he didn’t want the match to end like that, he wanted a 1-2-3 finish. AJ says he’s not happy about how it went down but he’s not ashamed of what happened. AJ ends the promo by admitting his performance could have been better.

– WWE announced the following to congratulate Daniel Bryan on setting a new record by being in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match for 1 hour and 16 minutes. This breaks the previous record set by Rey Mysterio in 2006. Rey won that match and lasted for 1 hour, 2 minutes & 12 seconds.

Daniel Bryan sets Royal Rumble Match record

Daniel Bryan may not have won the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, but he did make history.

Mere weeks after returning to the ring following a three-year hiatus, the former WWE Champion set a record for the longest time spent in a Royal Rumble Match. Entering in the No. 1 spot, Bryan fought his way through all 50 entrants, making it to the final three.

All told, Bryan was in the match for a staggering one hour and 16 minutes. This shatters the record previously held by Rey Mysterio, who lasted for one hour, two minutes and 12 seconds in the 2006 Royal Rumble Match, which Mysterio won.

Bryan was eliminated by Big Cass, who was tossed by winner Braun Strowman. The “Yes!” Man will have an opportunity to get some retribution against the big man, though, when the two Superstars collide at WWE Backlash on Sunday, May 6 on WWE Network.

– The Bar aren’t worried about failing to win the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles to Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at Greatest Royal Rumble as they are now focused on making their blue brand in-ring debuts next Tuesday. Sheamus tweeted the following with Cesaro after the loss in Jeddah: