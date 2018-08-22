Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Talk About Teaming Up At WWE Hell In A Cell

As noted, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz and Maryse is now official for WWE Hell In a Cell. Below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Brie and Bryan, who say they are excited to work with each other. Bryan said there will be a lot of face punching at Hell In a Cell and Brie added that he’s helping her with her punches because that’s what they love to do.

When asked what advantage they have over The Miz and Maryse, they both said they’re not cowards.

“So one, we’re not cowards, and two, I think the one thing, Bryan and I are both very determined,” Brie said. “Obviously my husband’s very determined because he got himself back into that ring after being out of it for many years. And I’m the same, I’ve always been his backbone and there’s nothing that you can stop Bryan and I at. We’re unstoppable.”