Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Teaming Up At WWE HIAC

WWE has announced a mix tag team match for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. It will be Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.

This match was made following Miz’s singles win over Bryan at SummerSlam on Sunday, which included interference from Maryse. Brie has not wrestled a singles match since March 2016. Maryse’s last singles match came in July 2011.

The mixed tag match is the only match officially announced for Hell In a Cell as of this writing. The AT&T Center has advertised Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles.

WWE Hell In a Cell takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.