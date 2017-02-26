Daniel Bryan Deals With Dog/Garden Issue, WWE Wishes TNA Star Happy Birthday

– In a new video seen above from The Bella Twins’ new YouTube channel, which is approaching the 300,000 subscriber mark, SmackDown LIVE General Manager and Brie Bella’s husband Daniel Bryan is shown dealing with their dog, Winston, undoing his garden work.

– WWE is scheduled to return to the Des Moines, Iowa market for an episode of SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday, April 25th at the Wells Fargo Center. For ticket information for the show, visit Evenue.net.

– On Saturday, WWE took to social media to wish a former Diva and a current TNA Knockout a happy birthday. Maria Kanellis celebrated her 35th birthday on February 25th, and WWE sent birthday wishes to the female performer via their official Instagram page. You can view the post below.