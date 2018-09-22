Daniel Bryan Doesn’t Think The Bella Twins Get The Respect They Deserve

Daniel Bryan mentioned that he doesn’t believe The Bella Twins get enough respect, while appearing on Booker T’s Heated Conversations

“I don’t think [they do.] Obviously I’m very close to the situation and I know that a lot of hardcore wrestling fans look at them and their era as a negative on women’s wrestling. Brie [Bella] was in the ring when the ring when the hashtag ‘Give Divas a Chance’ because they were only in like a 30-second match. I think people were frustrated with this idea that the women weren’t being given more opportunities. They worked very hard for that kind of thing and there were part of this transition into divas to women’s wrestling.”

Bryan then went on to explain how Total Divas and Total Bellas helps for exposure:

“But I also think that… I get women coming up to me and saying ‘oh my god, you’re Daniel Bryan, right? From the show’. And that’s how I know that they’re not necessarily wrestling fans, they’re Total Divas or Total Bellas fans. I think exposing our product to a different audience is always good. That’s one of things that I think Vince [McMahon] will say, and a lot of people will say, is that one of the great things about things like Total Divas and Total Bellas is it exposes WWE talent to a whole new audience of people.”