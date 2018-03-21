Daniel Bryan Gives Thanks (Video), Six-Man SmackDown Dark Match, WWE US Title Match

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan kicked off tonight’s show and talked about finally getting cleared to return to the ring for WWE. Bryan gave huge props to wife Brie Bella for constantly pushing him to fight for his dreams, encouraging him to keep visiting specialists and not give up. This led to a “thank you Brie” chant in the arena and a similar hashtag trending on Twitter. Bryan later said he did not know when or where he will be back in the ring for WWE but it will happen. He looked up at the WrestleMania 34 banner and teased a match in New Orleans but said he did not know if that would be happening. Below is video from the segment, which saw Bryan get emotional at one point:

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Dallas saw Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in six-man action. Our correspondent noted that Ryder received a very loud reaction, up there with some of the reactions he heard for top Superstars while in attendance for Monday’s RAW.

– As noted, Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. WWE United States Randy Orton is now official for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Jinder and Roode took to Twitter and wrote the following on the Triple Threat:

An opportunity to reclaim my #USTitle at #WrestleMania?

The setting doesn't get any bigger. The stakes don't get any higher. #Glorious — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) March 21, 2018