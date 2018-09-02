Daniel Bryan Gives His Thoughts on All In

Daniel Bryan took Twitter earlier today to give his thoughts on tonight’s All In event put on by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. You can see what he had to say about the special event below.

Check back later for results.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>What <a href=”https://twitter.com/CodyRhodes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@CodyRhodes</a>, <a href=”https://twitter.com/MattJackson13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MattJackson13</a> and <a href=”https://twitter.com/NickJacksonYB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@NickJacksonYB</a> have done to create a groundswell in the wrestling community is both incredible and inspiring. Not only is it great for fans but also for wrestlers and the industry as a whole. Congratulations on what will be an amazing event <a href=”https://t.co/dHZyqIVsyK”>https://t.co/dHZyqIVsyK</a></p>— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WWEDanielBryan/status/1035955957048594432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 1, 2018</a></blockquote>

