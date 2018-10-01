Daniel Bryan Issues Statement On Brie Bella Injuring Liv Morgan

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today and defended wife Brie Bella over the recent in-ring incident with Liv Morgan, claiming she’s been the victim of cyber-bulling.

As noted, Liv is currently out of action with a concussion. She suffered the injury during last week’s RAW while taking Yes Kicks from Brie. Bryan defended the accident and revealed a recent accident with Andrade “Cien” Almas on SmackDown.

Bryan wrote, “I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks. Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example, I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV. In 2009 in our last match against each other, I concussed Nigel McGuinness after doing a dive into him in the crowd, where his head hit the floor. And there are others. As for the Yes kicks, two weeks ago I accidentally kicked Andrade directly in the head due to a miscommunication on my part. I feel fortunate that he was ok, because there are few feelings worse than hurting someone. Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Bri did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself. Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying”

