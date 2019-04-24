Former WWE creative team member and indie veteran Jimmy Jacobs has released a preview for the first episode of his “Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know” podcast, which will feature Daniel Bryan.

Bryan, who is from Washington state, talked about how he’s more likely to be depressed when he’s spending time in cities.

“When I’m in cities around a lot of non-living things, I am more likely to be depressed than I am when I’m in Washington, when I’m around trees,” Bryan said.

Bryan revealed that he took off to Washington back in 2015 when he had a mental breakdown following his temporary retirement from the ring due to concussion issues.

“When I finally accepted, after I was forced to retire, that like, I’m having a mental breakdown, I went to, like… this wasn’t the right thing to do, to leave, like, I said to Brie, I said, like… ‘I have to go to Washington,'” Bryan recalled. “She still had other things that she had to do, I said, ‘I have to go.’ And she met me there like a month later, but I spent a month in Washington, just like, with my mom, with a couple of my friends, and just like, walking in the woods, like, just this really… like, being. Like, I believe in the healing nature of trees, like, it’s a weird thing, but I’ve also read a book about it, so it’s like, it makes me a little more justified as opposed to me being some weird mystic or something, you know? But, like… I’m constantly… when I’m walking, I’m like, touching trees…”

Bryan and Jacobs will continue that conversation when “Jimmy Jacobs Doesn’t Know” drops on Wednesday, May 1 via iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, RadioPublic, PocketCasts and other outlets. The podcast will air every Wednesday.