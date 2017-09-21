Daniel Bryan On Wanting To Face Nakamura & Omega, Who He Wants On SD! Live

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan took part in a Twitter Q&A with fans during Wednesday night’s episode of Total Bellas on E!. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On if he had one more match, who would it be against:

On if he would want to wrestle Kenny Omega and if so, in what arena:

On if he would be interested in Cesaro coming to SmackDown Live:

On who from the indy scene he would like to work with if he made a return:

On a scale of 1 to 10 how bad does he want to return to the ring:

On whether or not he would ever put his beard on the line in a match:

Check out more from Daniel Bryan’s “#TotalBellas” Twitter chat @WWEDanielBryan.

