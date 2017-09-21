Daniel Bryan On Wanting To Face Nakamura & Omega, Who He Wants On SD! Live

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan took part in a Twitter Q&A with fans during Wednesday night’s episode of Total Bellas on E!. Featured below are some of the highlights.
On if he had one more match, who would it be against:
Shinsuke Nakamura https://t.co/dhcYL9kZSJ
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017
On if he would want to wrestle Kenny Omega and if so, in what arena:
Yes, and in any big arena https://t.co/ECAk44p1Ea
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017
On if he would be interested in Cesaro coming to SmackDown Live:
Yeah, but I wanted @SamiZayn on smackdown and that hasn't worked out as well as I thought thus far https://t.co/3apMAdoB15
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017
On who from the indy scene he would like to work with if he made a return:
I wouldn't mind tapping out the entire Bullet Club @CodyRhodes @MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @MartyScurll https://t.co/jTeYx1cNir
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017
On a scale of 1 to 10 how bad does he want to return to the ring:
11… or higher https://t.co/0V3gG7pBug
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017
On whether or not he would ever put his beard on the line in a match:
Only for WrestleMania or a CMLL Aniversario main event https://t.co/oFLXYiKc9q
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017
Check out more from Daniel Bryan’s “#TotalBellas” Twitter chat @WWEDanielBryan.