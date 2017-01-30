Daniel Bryan Praises Cena vs. Styles At Royal Rumble, Says It Stole The Show

When all was said and done, most considered the WWE Championship bout between AJ Styles and John Cena as the best match on the card at Sunday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Daniel Bryan agreed.

The current SmackDown LIVE General Manager took to social media on Sunday night following the only match on the Royal Rumble PPV card that represented the blue brand, touting the success of the match.

As Bryan pointed out, even though his brand only had one match on the first WWE PPV of 2017, it was the only one they needed. Bryan wrote, “#SDLive only had 1 match on the main card for #RoyalRumble and it was the best match on the show. Congrats John Cena and AJ Styles.”

Check out video highlights of the WWE Championship bout between Styles and Cena, which saw Cena capture his record-matching 16th world title, above and below. Videos come courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel.