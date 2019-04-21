It’s been confirmed that Daniel Bryan is still out of action. The former WWE Champion sustained an as yet unknown injury during his WrestleMania 35 match against Kofi Kingston. Of course the former Champion retired once already a few years ago due to complications from concussions, with WWE deciding not to allow him to compete. Bryan managed to overturn this decision and return to the ring at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Shane McMahon.

Bryan was due to perform at the Smackdown brand Live shows this weekend. This included last night’s event in Madison, Wisconsin and tonight’s show in Rochester, MN. The main events for these shows are being advertised as WWE Champion Kofi Kingston taking on Randy Orton.

Daniel Bryan is still scheduled for this week’s Smackdown Live television taping taking place at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE. Bryan is advertised to be taking on Kofi Kingston (likely in a dark match). Roman Reigns is also scheduled to be taking on Randy Orton.

With WWE keeping close guard on the details of Bryan’s injury it is potentially career threatening. Bryan recently stated that he is given a math question after every bout to determine his eligibility to compete. If Bryan were to fail one of these he would not be cleared, such is the serious nature of his injuries.