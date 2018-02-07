Daniel Bryan Reveals First WWE SmackDown Top 10 Ranking List (VIDEO)

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan revealed the first SmackDown Top 10 List on tonight’s episode. The new ranking system is voted on weekly by the SmackDown Superstars but they cannot cast votes in their own name. Bryan noted that he and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon also have no input on the rankings.

The first list looks like this:

10. Tye Dillinger

9. Randy Orton

8. Becky Lynch

7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

6. The New Day

5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode

4. Naomi

3. Shinsuke Nakamura

2. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

1. WWE Champion AJ Styles

It was noted before that Bryan and Shane will use this list to make brand decisions and to plan matches. A new list will be revealed each Tuesday night.