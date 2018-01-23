Daniel Bryan To Kick Off WWE 205 Live With Announcements, New GM?

As noted, WWE has fired former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore after a woman accused him of raping her back in October 2017 at a hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE announced on Monday that Enzo was suspended due to the allegations & pending investigation but they announced his departure less than 24 hours later. The Phoenix Police are investigating the accusations.

Enzo was set to defend the title against Cedric Alexander at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view but the title is vacant once again. WWE has just announced that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will open tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode with news on the status of the Cruiserweight Title. WWE is also teasing a possible General Manager for 205 Live.

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan to address WWE 205 Live tonight

With questions surrounding the status of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and rumors circulating about a potential General Manager for WWE 205 Live, SmackDown LIVE GM Daniel Bryan has been asked to address these issues on behalf of WWE to kick off tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live.

Among the topics Bryan may address is the status of the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Will Cedric Alexander still have his long-awaited opportunity to claim it at Royal Rumble? Furthermore, what would the possible addition of a General Manager mean for the future of the Cruiserweight division? And is there someone lined up for the position?

