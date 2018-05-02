Daniel Bryan Wrestles Big Match After WWE 205 Live (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live in Montreal saw Daniel Bryan wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura to a DQ after Nakamura hit Bryan with a low blow.
It was noted during this week’s SmackDown broadcast that Bryan had not been cleared to compete due to doctors being afraid of a potential bad chest infection, brought on by the chest welts that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong left Bryan with in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match last Friday in Saudi Arabia.
Below are photos from tonight’s Bryan vs. Nakamura dark main event:
Victoire par disqualification de Daniel Bryan dans ce Dark Match de #WWEMontreal à #SdLive après un Low Blow de Nakamura! pic.twitter.com/5M3CdsklCz
— Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) May 2, 2018
Post-match @WWEDanielBryan has the #WWEMontreal crowd chanting “OUI! OUI! OUI!” (YES! in French) #SmackdownLive #AftertheShow #DarkMatch pic.twitter.com/w7gVGSZp9s
— Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) May 2, 2018
Daniel Bryan goes for the #oui kicks but Nakamura hits the shot to the balls and gets DQ'ed #WWEMontreal #sdlive pic.twitter.com/iXCVPB6jGd
— Steven Wilson (@Rockamaniac00) May 2, 2018
#SDLive #DarkMatch #WWEMontreal #nakamura #danielbryan https://t.co/CPfw7vsOpC
— Talkamania (@_talkamania) May 2, 2018
Nakamura in the house for dark match main vs Daniel Bryan #WWEMontreal #sdlive pic.twitter.com/VWkKtA8l50
— Steven Wilson (@Rockamaniac00) May 2, 2018
Footage from @WWEDanielBryan vs @ShinsukeN #WWEMontreal #205Live pic.twitter.com/aWWB553e4T
— Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) May 2, 2018
Combat bonus à #WWEMontreal ! pic.twitter.com/ITCnWQyfk9
— Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) May 2, 2018
#WWEMontreal goes nuts for @WWEDanielBryan #sdlive pic.twitter.com/8dcwd920Iq
— Steven Wilson (@Rockamaniac00) May 2, 2018
#WWEMontreal #205Live DARK MATCH @ShinsukeN vs @WWEDanielBryan 😀 pic.twitter.com/SxiikJQg16
— Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) May 2, 2018
@AndrewDavidCox @20MinTimeLimit @MattTHEmarkiest bonus match after 205live Nakamura vs Daniel Bryan. #wwemontreal pic.twitter.com/3fB9tgDJ2L
— Ramodor Hudon (@ramojh) May 2, 2018
Witnessing a dream match #SDLive #WWEMontreal @WWEDanielBryan vs @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/5YiSEAdwBI
— JulesMaista (@juliengaudet) May 2, 2018