Daniel Bryan Wrestles Big Match After WWE 205 Live (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live in Montreal saw Daniel Bryan wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura to a DQ after Nakamura hit Bryan with a low blow.

It was noted during this week’s SmackDown broadcast that Bryan had not been cleared to compete due to doctors being afraid of a potential bad chest infection, brought on by the chest welts that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong left Bryan with in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match last Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Below are photos from tonight’s Bryan vs. Nakamura dark main event:

Victoire par disqualification de Daniel Bryan dans ce Dark Match de #WWEMontreal à #SdLive après un Low Blow de Nakamura! pic.twitter.com/5M3CdsklCz — Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) May 2, 2018

Daniel Bryan goes for the #oui kicks but Nakamura hits the shot to the balls and gets DQ'ed #WWEMontreal #sdlive pic.twitter.com/iXCVPB6jGd — Steven Wilson (@Rockamaniac00) May 2, 2018