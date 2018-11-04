Daniel Cormier Wants Brock to Bring WWE Universal Title to UFC

It has been long rumored that Brock Lesnar is heading back to UFC at some point and last night Daniel Cormier called The Beast out after he defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Cormier even went as far as telling Brock to bring his belt to UFC.

“Brock Lesnar, when you come bring that brand new WWE title too, I feel like being WWE Champion too. Let’s go!”

After UFC 230, ESPN asked Dana White about a potential Cormier vs. Lesnar fight, and he said that he doesn’t know when the fight may happen.

“Brock and I haven’t talked in a little while. He’s doing his WWE stuff. We’ll see. There’s no timeline.”

Lesnar will be facing AJ Styles at Survivor Series.