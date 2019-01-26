Dark Matches & WWE NXT UK *SPOILERS* From Night 1 Of Royal Rumble Axxess

Several WWE NXT and NXT UK matches took place at Royal Rumble Axxess from the Phoenix Convention Center on Friday night. The following matches took place, some to air at a later date:

* Heavy Machinery defeated Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner (dark)

* Triple H came to the ring to hype up Royal Rumble weekend (dark)

* Noam Dar defeated Jordan Devlin with an assist from Travis Banks. There was a post-match brawl (for NXT UK TV)

* Jinny defeated Mia Yim (for NXT UK TV)

* Samoa Joe came out and praised the NXT UK brand, and commented on how he will win the Royal Rumble on Sunday (dark)

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina Gonzalez (dark)

* Tony Nese defeated Mark Andrews (dark)

* Dave Mastiff defeated Riddick Moss (possibly taped for NXT UK TV)

* Triple H hosted an in-ring Q&A (we will have highlights later)

* Travis Banks defeated Fabian Aichner (for NXT UK TV)

* Trent Seven defeated Shane Thorne. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne came out after the match and congratulated Seven, then cut a babyface promo (for NXT UK TV)

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Coffey Brothers of Gallus, Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey with Wolfgang (for NXT UK TV)

* Kavita Devi defeated Chelsea Green (dark)