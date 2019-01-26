Dark Matches & WWE Worlds Collide *SPOILERS* From Royal Rumble Axxess, Part 1

The first round of the WWE Worlds Collide tournament was taped earlier today at Royal Rumble Axxess in Phoenix at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Featuring WWE NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live Superstars, the tournament will air in two parts next Saturday, February 2 on the WWE Network.

Below are dark matches and results from the first round. The rest of the tournament is being taped this afternoon and the finals will be taped on Sunday. We will have full results later.

Team NXT: Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, Shane Thorne

Team NXT UK: Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, Travis Banks, Tyler Bate, NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson

Team 205 Live: Humberto Carrillo, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, TJP, Drew Gulak

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake (dark match)

* Jordan Devlin won the 15-man Battle Royal to earn a first round bye

* Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated TJP

* Keith Lee defeated Travis Banks

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Zack Gibson

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tony Nese

* Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne

* Tyler Bate defeated Cedric Alexander

* WALTER defeated Danny Burch (dark match)

Stay tuned for results from the second set of tapings.