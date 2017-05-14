Darren Young Injury Update, WWE Backlash Pre-show Guests, Finn Balor

– The official synopsis for the new WWE 24 special on Finn Balor that premieres after Monday’s RAW reads like this, “’24’ cameras capture Finn Balor’s story of triumph and tragedy as the first ever Universal Champion was forced to relinquish his title.” For those who missed it, the trailer can be seen below:

– Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be featured on the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show next Sunday from Chicago.

– RAW Superstar Darren Young is getting closer to returning to the ring after undergoing major elbow surgery back in February. He posted the following update to Instagram this week: