Darren Young Post-WWE Update, The Rock Judges Promo Contest Between Actors, WWE Magazine

– Collider posted this video of The Rock judging a WWE promo contest between Jumanji co-stars Jack Black and Kevin Hart:

– Former WWE Superstar Darren Young will be using his real name on the indies. He’s currently being billed as “Mr. No Days Off” Fred Rosser. His first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the WrestlePro event on March 9th in Union, New Jersey. Young will wrestle that night but will also meet fans before the show. Young will also be appearing at The Big Event convention in Queens on March 10th. Young’s second post-WWE indie date will also take place on March 10th, for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, NY.

– WWE and Media Lab Books have released a Best of WWE 2017 Collector’s Edition magazine, featuring an exclusive interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and more. The issue is currently on sale for just $9.99. You can see the cover artwork below: