Dash & Dawson React To Being Away From WWE Action Due To Dash’s Injury

As noted, Dash Wilder of The Revival suffered a broken jaw at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Spartanburg, SC. He underwent surgery and will be out of action for around 8 weeks.

Partner Scott Dawson tweeted the following on the setback during tonight’s RAW:

We’re two hard-headed, southern-minded individuals. We will be back and continue to do what we have always done and that’s barrel through every tag team. No matter whether it’s a jaw, a knee, an ankle or an ice cream cart, we are going to go through ya and make sure we get as much money in our bank account as possible.

The respective chips on our shoulders only grows larger. Making money at all costs #MondayNightRevival#RAW#TopGuys pic.twitter.com/epY46DQWg6 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 18, 2017

Dash also took to Twitter during RAW and posted the following on the injury: