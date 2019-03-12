Dash Wilder Speaks: WWE Release Rumors, The Revival Being At The Top, More

RAW Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder of The Revival recently spoke with The Mirror and was asked about reports on The Revival asking for their wWE releases back in January, and if the focus and the hysteria around the reports frustrated him, or detracted from what he and Scott Dawson were doing in the ring.

“Hmm, I won’t touch on it too much, but what I will say is that it was lost in translation. There were some things that got out there that I don’t think people knew the full story about,” Dash said. “I don’t think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us… again, we like to be angry. We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like… ‘we’ll have fun with the internet over that, as they don’t know what’s what, so we’re not going to tell them otherwise’.”

The interview was conducted after The Revival retained their titles over Aleister Black & Ricochet and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode at WWE Fastlane on Sunday. Dash said The Revival getting a spot on the main card of a pay-per-view was a big step for them. He was asked how The Revival is doing at the top.

“[Laughs] Ah, man. Where do I begin?! I feel like our work is just beginning now. We feel that winning the championship means nothing, it’s about what we do with them while we have them, and what we do to elevate their standing in the company. It’s about what we do with the rest of the division to elevate it, and make everybody reach their potential,” Wilder said. We’ve felt for a very long time that the Raw tag team division has some amazing talent and some great characters, and they need the right platform and the right platform to show that. I think, with us as champions, we’re going to do everything possible to do that.

For instance – and this might not sound like that much of a deal – last night was our first time on the main card of a pay-per-view since our call up to the main roster in 2017; we’d only done Kickoff shows. It was the first time that the Raw tag team titles have been defended on the main card of a pay-per-view for almost a year. We wanted that – to say we were on the main card. That was a step for us. So we’re finding life at the top as more work than ever, if that answers your question in the longest way possible!”

Wilder also admitted that The Revival has had to bide their time since coming to the main roster from WWE NXT.

“Oh, yes, 100% we’ve had to bide our time but, at the same time, we’ve said since the very beginning that we’re not flash. We’re not something that’s immediately going to jump out at you like an Aleister Black, who has this grand entrance, with the candles and the smoke and the mirrors. That’s really cool, and he’s gonna do great, but that’s not us,” he said. “We know that we’re going to work hard and know what we’re capable of, in and out of the ring. We know we can entertain and go into the ring and put on the best match of the night, every night. We know it might take a little bit longer to get to where we want to be, but we are never going to lose that. We’ll be the guys that are here for as long as we want to be here and the guys that the fans know, when we go out there, they’re going to get their monies worth and we’re never gonna phone it in and have a night where we don’t feel like doing it.”

He continued, “Whether it’s talking, whether it’s a match, we’re going to deliver – but it was hard for a time. I got injured after our second Raw and was out for two months for a broken jaw. I came back and we started a programme with a Hardy Boyz. We were supposed to go to SummerSlam and work with them, which was a dream come true for us, and then there was a freak accident where Dawson tore his bicep right after I came back and he was out for four months. Back-to-back injuries, they did a lot to hurt momentum and momentum is a very real thing in this business and in this company. So we’ve spent the last year just trying to show our worth and show what we can do. I’m kind of rambling on, I know, but we were very proud of the fact that we both knew that, once we were both back and both healthy, we’d get back to where we wanted to be.

Looking back, it’s almost better that it happened that way because we came in with a lot of expectation and momentum, and that’s not The Revival – we’re the guys who want to work with the biggest chip possible on our shoulders. We want to be angry and be the guys who have something to be mad at. We work better that way. We need the adversity.”