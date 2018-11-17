David Arquette Match Turns Into Shoot

Former WCW champion David Arquette was a bloody mess during his death match at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential which turned into a shoot at the end.

It happened last night at The Hi-Hat in Los Angeles, which was streamed live on FiteTV and is available on replay.

As the match progressed, light tubes were used in the match and at one point the 47-year-old ‘Scream’ star hit a diamond cutter on Gage through them.

The finish saw Gage grinding broken light tubes into David’s neck which caused his neck to get sliced. This lead to him walking out of the ring like he was going to leave, but then re-entered the ring.

Gage and Arquette then began to trade blows, with there seemingly being serious tension.

David Arquette lost the match moments later, then stormed to the back.

A camera crew filming David’s documentary filmed as he returned to the back and we’re told actor Luke Perry rushed in to take his fellow actor to the ER. Arquette tweeted afterward saying he got stitched up and added, “Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing.”

Check out clips of the incident below:

Please don't watch this video if you are bothered by blood, hardcore wrestling, profanity, Nick Gage, or David Arquette. With that said, I'm posting it due to questions being asked by the wrestling community. #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/MdHJE2KqM0 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) November 17, 2018