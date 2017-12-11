David Otunga Back On WWE TV, Happy Holidays From WWE (Video), John Cena Grants Wishes

– Below is a new Happy Holidays video from WWE:
– David Otunga has been confirmed for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show along with Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg. WWE has also confirmed a post-show edition of Talking Smack for the WWE Network this Sunday.
– John Cena granted more Make-A-Wish Wishes before the world premiere of his new “Ferdinand” movie in Los Angeles this weekend. Cena tweeted the following:
Spent time with some very special guests after they watched @FerdinandMovie. Thank you to everyone who helped coordinate! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/CjIjFcnEBp
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 10, 2017