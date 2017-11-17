David Otunga & Jennifer Hudson Break Up, Hudson Files Order Of Protection

David Otunga and longtime fiancee Jennifer Hudson have broken up, with Hudson subsequently filing an order of protection against the WWE Superstar.

Publicists representing Hudson told People Magazine on Thursday that the two have been in the process of breaking up after a nearly ten-year relationship, and that she filed the protective order against him earlier in the day.

Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, also spoke with People Magazine, claiming Hudson made up a story to gain custody of the former couple’s eight-year-old son, David Otunga Jr.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a merit-less Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”