David Otunga’s RAW Commentary Debut Delayed Due To Movie

As noted, the “Superstar Shakeup” saw Byron Saxton go to SmackDown and David Otunga come to RAW. While Saxton made his blue brand debut this week, WWE has announced that Otunga’s RAW debut has been delayed for six weeks due to a new movie he’s working on.

No word yet on who will be replacing Otunga but WWE announced the following: