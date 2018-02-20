DDP Backstage At RAW, Sami Zayn Honored (Video), SmackDown Stars Taunt The Riott Squad

– Sami Zayn was honored this weekend by The Syrian Medical Society for his “Sami For Syria” fundraising campaign that was launched last year. Video from the event can be seen below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was backstage for last night’s RAW in Phoenix to film material for upcoming WWE projects, according to PWInsider. One of the projects he was filming for is the “Unreleased Matches” DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage that comes out later this year. DDP arrived to the arena around the time the Main Event tapings were beginning.

– Below is new video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch taunting The Riott Squad ahead of tonight’s six-woman match on SmackDown: